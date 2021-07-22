Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will report earnings per share of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Amedisys posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

AMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 745.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMED opened at $256.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $212.99 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

