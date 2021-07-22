Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce $19.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.70 million and the highest is $19.90 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $17.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $77.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.30 million to $78.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $78.60 million, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $79.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,927.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,901 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 33,219 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.88. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

