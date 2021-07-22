Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.52 Million

Analysts predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will post sales of $12.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.43 million to $12.60 million. Genasys reported sales of $11.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $46.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.68 million to $46.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $54.33 million, with estimates ranging from $54.30 million to $54.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genasys had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genasys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 663.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Genasys in the 1st quarter valued at $1,397,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Genasys by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 172,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genasys by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 74,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genasys stock remained flat at $$5.65 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,956. The company has a market cap of $191.25 million, a PE ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57. Genasys has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

