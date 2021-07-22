Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will post sales of $7.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.62 billion. Jabil posted sales of $7.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $29.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 billion to $29.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.99 billion to $31.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

NYSE:JBL opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.49.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,431,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $384,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,678. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

