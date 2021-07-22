Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Post $1.41 EPS

Brokerages expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.45. The Timken reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after purchasing an additional 478,718 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Timken by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,373,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,362,000 after purchasing an additional 483,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Timken by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,218,000 after purchasing an additional 306,256 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TKR opened at $77.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.74. The Timken has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

