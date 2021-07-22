Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.68). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million.

TVTX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,376. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $810.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

