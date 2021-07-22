Zacks: Analysts Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will post sales of $4.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $16.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $17.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $17.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $394,682,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $89,134,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 87.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.69.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

