Zacks: Analysts Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 740%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $8.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $42,257,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at $21,026,000. WS Management Lllp purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at about $18,131,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at about $13,908,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at about $11,610,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.90. 16,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,786. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $41.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

