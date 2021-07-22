Zacks: Analysts Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. The Williams Companies reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $25.28 on Monday. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after acquiring an additional 463,687 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,659,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $182,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

