Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. Cerecor posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 193.20% and a negative net margin of 1,653.76%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on CERC. Maxim Group upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cerecor in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cerecor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Cerecor stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.90. 12,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,357. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07. Cerecor has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $276.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $275,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

