Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Post $0.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Entegris reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.70.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 123.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 200,396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Entegris by 169.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Entegris by 115.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris stock opened at $119.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

