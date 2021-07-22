Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.84. Franklin Electric reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $82.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 69,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

