Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will announce $27.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.35 million and the lowest is $25.80 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $22.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $110.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $116.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $138.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,073,000 after buying an additional 485,120 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 63.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after buying an additional 2,910,699 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 51.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 482,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 90,261 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.14. 724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.36 million, a P/E ratio of -90.82 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

