Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will announce sales of $452.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.20 million to $455.32 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $411.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

JBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.26. 292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.68. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $151.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

