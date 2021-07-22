Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 38,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNOG traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,750. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.60.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

