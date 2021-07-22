Zacks: Brokerages Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.31. Las Vegas Sands posted earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 126.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,366,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.42. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $5,066,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,741 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

