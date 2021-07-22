Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to post $269.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $288.27 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $207.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 18,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,488.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 30,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,368 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,241,000 after buying an additional 143,216 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $24,781,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MC stock traded up $3.24 on Monday, hitting $59.93. 6,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,098. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

