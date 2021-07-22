Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.81. The Charles Schwab posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.

NYSE SCHW opened at $69.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.19. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $6,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,227,607 shares of company stock valued at $87,845,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $749,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.