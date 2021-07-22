Zacks: Brokerages Expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.03). Venator Materials posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 263,300 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Venator Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,275,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 28.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.30. 6,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,807. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.90.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.