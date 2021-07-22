Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Sell

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Get Curis alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRIS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

CRIS opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.89. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Curis by 35.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,895,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 499,636 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 14.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,795,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 225,090 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,553,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.