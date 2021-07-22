Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Fortis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fortis by 166.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Fortis by 30,433.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 13.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

