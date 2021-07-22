Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “
Isabella Bank stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.06. Isabella Bank has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $23.90.
Isabella Bank Company Profile
Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.
