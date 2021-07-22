Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapies for rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company’s principal product candidate includes Quilience(R). NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is based in Switzerland. “

Shares of NLSP opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NLS Pharmaceutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

