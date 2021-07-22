Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $233.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $170.31 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.