Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Hold

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Shares of TBBK opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.80. The Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.41.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in The Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127,207 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in The Bancorp by 48.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 147,896 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

