Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

ACER stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

