Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CERE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.40.

CERE opened at $24.29 on Monday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.95.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.