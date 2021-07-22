Zacks Investment Research Lowers Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRIM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 609.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

