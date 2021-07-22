Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to “Buy”

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $42.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

