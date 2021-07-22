Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to “Buy”

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 0.80.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

