Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brady (NYSE:BRC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Get Brady alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BRC stock opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. Brady has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $61.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.27.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 78.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brady by 1,986.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Brady in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 4.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brady (BRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.