Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Buy

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Freeport for the second quarter of 2021 have been going down over the past month. The company is conducting exploration activities near existing mines to expand reserves. It is expected to gain from progress in exploration activities that will boost production capacity. Freeport’s Lone Star project provides additional upside. The company is also wellpositioned to benefit from automotive electrification, which is positive for copper as electrical vehicles are copper intensive. Higher copper prices are also expected to support its margins. The demand-supply imbalance is driving copper prices. The company's efforts to reduce debt is also encouraging. Its margins are likely to be supported by lower interest rates. Freeport has also outperformed the industry over the past year.”

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $146,627,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after buying an additional 4,096,921 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.