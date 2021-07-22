Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is involved in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic medical devices to treat cardiac and vascular diseases. Its product candidates consists of the porcine tissue based VenoValve, which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat Chronic Venue Insufficiency; CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery and a porcine tissue based heart valve, is an ideal candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is based in IRVINE, United States. “

NASDAQ HJLI opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis Duhay acquired 9,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $50,592.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,142.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 16,092 shares of company stock valued at $88,942 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HJLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 1,326.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $145,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

