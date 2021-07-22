Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) to “Hold”

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ikena Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.78). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,181,000. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

