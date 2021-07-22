Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) to “Hold”

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

PRLD opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.50. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $408,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $576,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $845,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

