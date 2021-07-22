Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) to Hold

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

VERI opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Veritone has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $611.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.40.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. The business had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 1,062.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 91,441 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 29.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 258,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 58,737 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth $877,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth $798,000. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

