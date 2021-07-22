ZBG Token (ZT) One Day Volume Hits $165,565.00

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One ZBG Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $8.18 million and $165,565.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZBG Token has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00014457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.13 or 0.00851963 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

