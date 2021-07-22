Zealium (NZL) Tops One Day Volume of $9.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Zealium has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $29,194.72 and approximately $9.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007612 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00240926 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,661,824 coins and its circulating supply is 16,661,824 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

