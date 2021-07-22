Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will report ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.29). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to ($3.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($3.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of ZNTL traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. 485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,127. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $1,589,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,447,230.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 25,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $1,174,610.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,032 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,251 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $5,564,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 459.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 53,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 144,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

