ZEON Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. ZEON has a market capitalization of $92.76 million and approximately $607,867.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00047349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.17 or 0.00824081 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

