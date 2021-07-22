Zimmer Partners LP Acquires New Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $1,107,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $19,871,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

WOOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of WOOF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,255. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.