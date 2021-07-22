Zimmer Partners LP Makes New $668,000 Investment in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.15% of Sensei Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNSE. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,834,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

SNSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $7.38. 22,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,976. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.53.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). Analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.