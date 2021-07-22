Zions Bancorporation, National Association Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

ZION stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.68.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,133 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

