ZrCoin (ZRC) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $855,942.24 and approximately $49,866.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00107019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00141240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,438.05 or 1.00263813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.