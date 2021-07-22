ZUSD (ZUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.47 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $8,470.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

