Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Up 3.1%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.20 and last traded at $37.20. 501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 415,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZYME. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,280,000 after buying an additional 71,443 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 26,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

