Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

ZYXI has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.38. Zynex has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.55 million, a PE ratio of 104.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zynex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 163,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

