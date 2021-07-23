$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is ($0.10). ATN International posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $124.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.73 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ATN International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $687.27 million, a PE ratio of -66.42 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ATN International has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $64.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -188.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ATN International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in ATN International by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ATN International by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

