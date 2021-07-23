$0.08 EPS Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. Option Care Health posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,935,000 after buying an additional 2,434,741 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,566,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,006,000 after buying an additional 2,068,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after buying an additional 1,693,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. 19,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.80 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

