$0.15 EPS Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. Franklin Covey also reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FC shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NYSE:FC opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $523.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

